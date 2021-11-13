CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Winter COVID surge a ‘real possibility’ in LA County, vaccine goal unlikely to be met by end of year

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrKQm_0cvFjuEk00

Noting that while daily COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are down dramatically from the same time last year, the county’s public health director said Friday the numbers remain too high, and the daily report of virus-related deaths remains almost identical from last year.

“The similar number for deaths is a reminder of the destructive power of this virus, and the relatively high numbers of cases and hospitalizations are a reflection of the dominance of the more infectious Delta variant,” Barbara Ferrer said during an online media briefing.

She again noted that the onset of cooler weather — despite this week’s mini-heat wave — has begun to take its toll in the form of higher infection rates as more people gather indoors.

“We do acknowledge the risk that comes with cooler weather and indoor gatherings, and perhaps some waning of vaccine effectiveness. Getting vaccinated, getting your boosters and masking up indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces remains critical as we confront the real possibility of a winter surge,” Ferrer said.

“Certainly around the country and across parts of the world, the colder weather has already brought significant increases in cases and unfortunately in hospitalizations. It would be foolish to not heed the warrant inherent in these increases. Our ample supply of vaccinations allows us to offer the initial series to everyone 5 and older, and boosters for those with waning protection, putting us in a better position to prevent the tragic heartbreak we experienced last winter.”

But absent a major increase in the pace of people getting vaccinated, the county will not meet its goal of having 80% of the population aged 12 and over fully vaccinated by the end of the year. Ferrer said the current vaccination pace would need to increase by 60% to reach the goal.

“While this is a big jump in vaccinations, it would be do-able if the urgency of this moment motivates people to get vaccinated, because we have plenty of supply,” she said.

As of Tuesday, 81% of county residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 73% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s overall 10.3 million population, 70% have received at least one dose, and 63% are fully vaccinated.

Ferrer said the county has seen a sharp rise in recent weeks of unvaccinated people who wind up infected and hospitalized, while the pace among vaccinated residents has remained mostly flat. Figures show unvaccinated residents are now seven times more likely to become infected with COVID than their vaccinated counterparts, and 44 times more likely to be hospitalized. The risk of death is 60 times higher among the unvaccinated, Ferrer said.

Of the more than 5.9 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 72,163 have subsequently tested positive, for a rate of 1.22%, Ferrer said. A total of 2,424 vaccinated people have been hospitalized, for a rate of 0.041%, and 396 have died, a rate of 0.007%.

The county reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, giving the county an overall virus death toll of 26,838. Another 1,344 cases were confirmed, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 1,509,073.

The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus remains low, at 0.98% as of Friday. The county’s cumulative seven-day case rate, as estimated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has risen to 98 cases per 100,000 residents. That number was in the mid-70s two weeks ago.

At 98 cases per 100,000 residents, the county is on the verge of being downgraded out of the CDC’s “substantial” transmission category to the “widespread” category.

According to state figures, there were 605 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday. Of the people hospitalized, 164 were in intensive care, the same number as Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

COVID hospitalizations in LA County rise again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County ticked upward again in the latest data as health officials encouraged people to get vaccinated, and warning that unvaccinated residents are far more susceptible to becoming severely ill or dying if they get infected. According to state figures, there were 632 COVID-positive patients in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

More exercise linked to less anxiety, depression during COVID lockdowns

Did you get more exercise during COVID-19 lockdowns?. A new study from Kaiser Permanente shows that people who exercised more generally experienced less anxiety and depression than those who remained sedentary. Spending time outdoors during the lockdowns also led to lower anxiety and depression levels, according to researchers. “What these...
FITNESS
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports implement new queuing procedures to improve safety, air quality

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will implement a new queuing process to improve safety and air quality off the Southern California coast. The plan was developed by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, Pacific Maritime Association and Marine Exchange of Southern California, as well as individuals from member companies, according to the PMSA. The procedures are a response to the historic supply chain congestion at the twin ports, North America’s largest maritime gateway.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council eases COVID vaccine ordinance; OKs fines

The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved enforcement measures and modifications for its new law requiring Angelenos patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. The law went into effect on Monday, but enforcement is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Colder Weather#Covid#Cdc
HeySoCal

Garcetti set to return to LA on Sunday after positive COVID test

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is isolating in Glasgow, Scotland, after testing positive for COVID-19, is scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Sunday, his office said Wednesday. Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, received a positive result from a COVID-19 PCR test on Nov. 3 while he was in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. He developed mild symptoms the following day, and his office said Wednesday that he’s getting better each day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Entrepreneur launches environmentally-friendly candle brand, BeAmbiance, in middle of global pandemic

Cooler temperatures and a little bit of rainfall are such a welcome relief after several months of dry and hot weather. We’re eagerly storing our summer attires of shorts, T-shirts, and flip-flops and putting on jeans, sweaters, and booties. We’re cheerfully preparing comfort foods for dinner and baking pies for dessert. And, as we hear heartening news of COVID-19 infections slowing, we can look forward to the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeySoCal

LA firefighters union sues city over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Los Angeles city firefighters’ union is suing over the conditions of a mandate requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 brought the complaint Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The city adopted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles City Council seeks to mitigate extreme heat dangers

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday initiated steps to prepare the city for worsening heatwaves and to develop strategies for minimizing extreme heat-related deaths, including the potential drafting of an ordinance to charge employers with criminal negligence for preventable heat-related deaths of employees. “Extreme heat days are actively killing people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Southland water supplier declares drought emergency, urges conservation

Directors of Southern California’s regional water wholesaler declared a drought emergency Tuesday, calling on local water suppliers to implement all conservation measures possible to reduce usage. “We need immediate action to preserve and stretch our limited State Water Project supplies,” Gloria D. Gray, chair of the Metropolitan Water District Board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy