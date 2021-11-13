12-Year-Old 'Home Alone' Reboot Star Archie Yates Is Writing a Superhero Movie, and Wants Taika Waititi's Notes

"Not your typical kid. Not your typical burglars." 20th Century Studios has debuted a second 60-second promo trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the new Home Alone remake. Described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." The first trailer was out last month, and this opens in a few weeks on Disney+. Stay away, this looks bad. A couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. This sitll looks as dumb as any movie can, which is a real shame because if they wanted to live up to the original classic, they should've made a film as smart and as clever as the original. Not this.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO