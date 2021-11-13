CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Clears COVID protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Love is still out for Friday's matchup against the Pistons, but he has cleared the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and can...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Covid#Pistons#The Akron Beacon Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
KRON4 News

Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade. Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated -- writing in his Instagram caption "I am Pro Choice."
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy