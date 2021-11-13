CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Woman arrested for assault in Red Oak

By Carson Schubert
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak)-- A Red Oak woman was arrested on Thursday night for simple assault. The...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, IA
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Red Oak, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Assault#Police
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy