Cape Coral, FL

Fort Myers choir gives those with Alzheimer’s chance to shine

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Bob LaChance calls it his “war room”. In his Cape Coral home, a spare bedroom is plastered with memories from his time in the service, which coincided with the Korean War’s end.

“That’s because I was coming!,” LaChance said jokingly. “That’s my mood.”

Some memories of Bob’s can be seen, others can only be heard. Singing old patriotic songs like “This is My Country” and “Ballad of the Green Berets” helped carry him through the war.

“I think he has a gift from God,” Millie LaChance, Bob’s wife of more than 60 years, said.

Singing is now also helping Bob through a new battle.

In September, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

While searching for places that could offer support, Bob and Millie discovered the Intermezzo Choir in Fort Myers. The choir, organized by the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, offers weekly rehearsals and welcomes any person living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

“The areas that process music are spared by the disease,” Jan Malecha, a board-certified music therapist and the Intermezzo Choir’s coordinator, said. “[Members] are able to connect with music on a very deep level. On a rhythmic level.”

The choir, which began in January 2020, also offers social sessions aimed at helping participants rekindle memories as well as making new ones.

“It touches everybody because it’s just beautiful music,” Shannon Arnold, the choir’s director said. “That can touch anybody no matter where they’re from or what they’ve experienced.”

The Intermezzo Choir will be performing a free public concert on Wednesday, November 17th, at 6 p.m. It will take place at Saint Hilary’s Episcopal Church in Fort Myers.

NBC2 Fort Myers

