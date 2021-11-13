Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Available Friday

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot twice on Feb. 23, 2020, and either of the wounds would have been enough to kill him, a medical examiner testified Tuesday, as jurors were shown graphic, close-up autopsy photos. Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who performed the autopsy...
Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and have informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Pavlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
The grandson of legendary Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and a potential top pick in next year's NBA draft are reportedly facing charges over an alleged DWI incident over the weekend. Krzyzewski's grandson Michael Savarino, who plays for the Blue Devils, was arrested Sunday on a charge of driving while impaired and Duke star Paolo Banchero faces a charge of aiding and abetting DWI, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV.
