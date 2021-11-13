Piqua man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 North

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-75 North at mile marker 66 in Monroe Township at 6:38 p.m.

An initial investigation found that 46-year-old Kenneth Shepherd of Piqua was driving a van northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a release from OSHP. The vehicle overturned several times, ejecting Shepherd. Shepherd was pronounced dead on scene.

Shepherd was the only occupant of the vehicle. OSHP is investigating the crash. Speed, failure to wear a seatbelt and alcohol are considered possible factors of the crash, according to the release.

I-75 North was closed beyond Northwoods Boulevard after the crash Friday. Traffic started to move around 9:30 p.m. after the left lane reopened, according to 2 NEWS crews on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Vandalia Fire and EMS, Vandalia Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

