SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first-of-its-kind housing proposal is on the table at the Sacramento City Council Meeting. The city could become the first to establish a “legal right to housing” for the homeless. The move would prevent the homeless from camping on streets and in parks if city housing is available. Mayor Darryl Steinberg says he wants to “move to needle” on the homeless crisis here in Sacramento by 2023. Two civil rights groups say the law is bad policy and could violate constitutional rights. Under the plan, when the city offers a homeless person at least two forms of shelter or housing...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO