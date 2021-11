SAN ANTONIO — We've heard that those with diabetes have a higher chance of serious complications if they also catch COVID. "Multiple studies have shown that there is an increase in the incidence of new onset diabetes in patients in the hospital that have COVID 19. So apparently it seems to be about 14 percent," said Dr. Carolina Solis-Herrera who is an endocrinologist with the Texas Diabetes Institute within University Health. She says one of the theories of why this happens is an increase in ACE2 receptors. Dr. Solis-Herrera said, "Which are found in multiple organs, including the lungs, intestines, the pancreas and the heart."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO