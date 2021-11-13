CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Jazz didn’t lose to the Pacers because of the ejections. They lost because they did everything wrong

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Utah Jazz lost to the Indiana Pacers 111-100 on Thursday night. It’s true that they had to finish the game without Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles, who were all ejected from the game in the fourth quarter. But the Jazz were losing that game long before their players...

Related
The Associated Press

Pacers hand Jazz first home loss, 4 players ejected

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points for Utah, which lost at home for the first time this season. Rudy...
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Pacers top Jazz in game featuring four ejections

Malcolm Brogdon scored a game-high 30 points and the Indiana Pacers ended a four-game road trip with a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz in a wild game Thursday night in Salt Lake City. A night after losing at Denver against a Nuggets team that was playing without suspended MVP...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
AOL Corp

Rudy Gobert-Myles Turner confrontation leads to 4 ejections in Pacers-Jazz

Four players' nights ended early in Thursday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz, and the confrontation at the center can be charitably described as an attempt at a Greco-Roman wrestling match. The fun started with around four minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Pacers center Myles Turner...
NBA
kslsports.com

Multiple Utah Jazz Players Ejected After Skirmish With Indiana Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple Utah Jazz players were ejected after a skirmish broke out late in the game against the Indiana Pacers. The Jazz hosted the Pacers at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 11. With 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, officials halted play after chaos broke out under...
NBA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell blames referees for Pacers-Jazz skirmish that resulted in four ejections

Donovan Mitchell had a scapegoat in mind for the incident that resulted in four players being ejected from Thursday’s Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers game. Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert were ejected for their skirmish with four minutes left in Indiana’s 111-100 win over Utah. Joe Ingles was also ejected for making contact with a referee, while Mitchell got tossed as well.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz make easy work of taking down Sixers

The Utah Jazz easily handled a depleted Philadelphia 76ers roster 120-85 on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena. The Jazz finally had a game where they shot the ball well — 42.1% from 3 to be exact, the Jazz’s best 3-point shooting game of the season. It’s only their fourth game this season shooting better than 38% from 3-point range, and even in the games that they’ve shot well, it’s been really streaky. They looked like they really felt good on Tuesday and were in a nice rhythm.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
