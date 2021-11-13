CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Uyghur Recap: November 4-11

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Here is a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world in the past week. Chinese tech firms remove Uyghur, Tibetan languages on platforms. Language app Talkmate and video streaming website Bilibili took Uyghur and Tibetan languages off their sites while keeping Chinese and other foreign languages. Legal...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

US, Chinese Leaders Share Differing Interpretations on Taiwan

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held 'an extended discussion' on Taiwan Monday night, broaching a long-running point of disagreement between the two that many worry remains a flashpoint for conflict. Officials said Biden made U.S. interests clear to ensure that there are 'no unilateral...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China, Africa boost trade cooperation despite COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have maintained robust economic and trade cooperation, despite COVID-19, as their bilateral trade has set a record high in the January-September period. Trade between China and Africa rose 38.2 percent year on year to 185.2 billion U.S. dollars in the January-September period,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Uyghur Congress#Uyghurs#Refugees#Uyghur Recap#Chinese#Tibetan#Soviet
dallassun.com

Danish sculptor looks to take back Tiananmen statue from Hong Kong

Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot has asked Hong Kong authorities for immunity from a national security law so he can return his statue to Denmark. The statue, called Pillar of Shame, was earlier loaned by Galschiot to a local civil society group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.
VISUAL ART
dallassun.com

In ongoing crackdown, Hong Kong denies reentry to Economist journalist

Hong Kong has refused to renew the visa of an Australian journalist from the Economist, amidst a crackdown on free speech and dissent in the former British colony. The Economist's Sue-lin Wong is one of several foreign journalists working in Hong Kong who has been forced out of the island in recent years.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
dallassun.com

Chinese researchers develop AI-aided tech for snow leopard protection

LANZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been extensively applied in a national park in northwest China to track snow leopards inhabiting the region. The AI-aided digital toolbox can automatically distinguish the species in the Qilian Mountains National Park, Gansu Province, from other wildlife, using images captured...
SCIENCE
AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY
WHIO Dayton

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK — (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized...
WORLD
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

EU to establish centre in Uzbekistan to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], November 17 (ANI): European Union will establish a centre in Termez of Uzbekistan to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a media report said. The EU and Uzbekistan's special representatives for Afghanistan on Monday discussed the issue in Brussels, reported Khaama Press citing Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry. Tomas Niklasson, European...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

U.S. universities see sharp losses during COVID-19 pandemic: survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A survey released on Monday showed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign students studying at U.S. higher education institutions has sharply declined for the school year starting this fall, according to a U.S. broadcaster. The research conducted by the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy