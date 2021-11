The styling of the 2022 Honda Civic sedan reminded me -- of all things -- of an early Beatles tune. No kidding. Sort of like the lyrics of "Things We Said Today," the look of the new Civic seems futuristic and -- at the same time -- retro! To illustrate, here's what Paul McCartney said in an interview about the words of that 1964 tune: "The song projects itself into the future, and then is nostalgic about the moment we're living in now."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO