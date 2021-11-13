CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Behind the story: Small business’ sales tactics questioned after $60K in charges

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhoGr_0cvFeVG400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 investigation tells the story of a Santa Fe man’s experience fighting back against $60,000 worth of charges for skincare products he claims he didn’t want. The situation happened in mid-2021 at a shop near the Santa Fe Plaza and was only resolved after lawyers got involved.

Full Story: Man with autism charged $60K for skincare products

Shedding some light on the process of putting together the story, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently discussed the investigation at length with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee. Watch the video above for the complete conversation.

For more context on Gabrielle’s report, watch or read the story in full on KRQE.com: “Man with autism charged $60K for skincare products.”

Among the topics discussed, why Gabrielle chose to report on this story and more on what the customer told Gabrielle about why he felt pressured into the purchase. At the end of the conversation, listen for more details on the interaction Gabrielle had with the business’ staff when she started asking questions about what happened.

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a detailed look into the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

NM Film Office offering production training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is working to get more people into the film industry. The film office announced a new series of online production assistant boot camps.  The free one-day boot camp will run from November of this year through April of next year. It will prepare New Mexicans to immediately begin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Who will cash in on recreational marijuana in New Mexico?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hands down, it’s been one of New Mexico’s most controversial issues. This spring state lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana and on April 12, the governor made it official. “I hereby sign House Bill 2. Recreational adult-use cannabis is now the law of the land,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the bill signing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos. Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred on Oct. 29. Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on […]
TAOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Business
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque adjusting ordinances for recreational cannabis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With recreational cannabis now in New Mexico, cities across the state are adjusting their local laws, including in Albuquerque. The city is working on amending or repealing current ordinances that criminalize marijuana now that recreational cannabis is legal. “Our ordinances in many areas respond to what state and federal activities are,” said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

beWellnm hosts events to help New Mexicans sign up for insurance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange is pushing to get more New Mexicans to sign up for coverage. beWellnm is hosting a series of events around the state to help people navigate the new state-based exchange and find coverage that fits their needs. The organization says under the new system, New Mexicans can […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: The challenges with cannabis in Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – By April 1, 2022, at the latest, New Mexico’s recreational cannabis retail scene will be open for business, ushering in a new industry to the state. Meanwhile, the Land of Enchantment’s northern neighbor Colorado has nearly nine years of experience and perspective on some of the side effects of the industry. Colorado’s […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Colorado governor calls out New Mexico’s mask mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mask debate continues. This time, it’s governor versus governor. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said last week he won’t be requiring masks like New Mexico and will be leaving it up to counties, even as their cases keep climbing. He’s claiming masks haven’t helped improve New Mexico’s case count. Gov. Michelle […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Krqe News 13 Investigates#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

State launches student competition to encourage reading, collaboration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is challenging students to design and build little libraries. Tuesday, the Public Education Department launched a competition for New Mexico school kids to celebrate the year of literacy. The entries will be judged in part on their school and community collaboration. As an example, the English department could proofread a design […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico spaceport boss seeks funds to keep momentum going

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Operations are ramping up at Spaceport America in New Mexico, and the executive director told lawmakers Monday that he needs an additional $2 million in annual funding to keep the momentum going. Scott McLaughlin testified before a legislative science and technology committee. Without the funding, he warned that he would have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Economy
KRQE News 13

Thief breaks in, steals from Make-A-Wish New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves reached an all-new low in Albuquerque over the weekend, targeting a group that helps sick kids. The president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico started her morning like any other Monday but quickly realized it was anything but after someone broke into their Albuquerque office. “It’s just awful that people […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Eunice looking for another source of water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico city is taking a new step in looking for another source of water. The Eunice City Council recently voted to have a Hobbs-based engineering firm continue studying the benefits of building a desalination plant. This would take minerals out of water, making it potable. The city gets its […]
EUNICE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local organizations collect turkeys for families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving, thanks to Sandia Labs. Sandia Labs, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, the Roadrunner Food Bank and other local pantries held their annual “Take a frozen turkey to work day.” The event is to collect food for the less fortunate in the community. Employees from Sandia […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City leaders break ground on new downtown Albuquerque rail crossing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two years since its inception, city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new railroad crossing along Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The planned at-grade or street level crossing at 1st Street and Marquette is expected to open in spring 2022, north of the Albuquerque Convention Center. The project marks the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

7 charged with murder in beating of jail inmate in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven inmates are charged with murdering another at the San Miguel Detention Center. Conrad Atencio, Pierre Lovato, Dathian Garcia, Devin Morales, Daniel Magallanes, Nathan Pacheco and Joaquin Richardson are charged with the death of Eric Vigil. Vigil was found unresponsive on November 1 and other inmates claimed he had fallen. Investigators […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy