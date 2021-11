The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles on Monday will resume in-car road tests at all of its branches, as COVID-19 case numbers fall in the state. In August, as coronavirus infections spiked because of the delta variant, driving skills tests for regular license applicants were made by appointment only. The driving test was done by the applicant driving alone in the vehicle while a DMV official monitored from the outside. The tests were offered at a limited number of branches.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO