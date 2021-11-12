CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘Our schools are segregated’: Mayor-elect Adams lays out priorities for NYC schools

By Ayana Harry, Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDIZN_0cvFce2T00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Mayor-elect Eric Adams has called New York City’s public schools its greatest embarrassment.

“Our schools are segregated,” he said. “I believe they are segregated intentionally — it’s not just by accident.”

Specifically, the soon-to-be mayor said city schools “intentionally overload students who have academic challenges into certain schools.”

Inside Brooklyn’s Science Skills Center High School on Friday, Adams outlined the educational priorities of his administration. Adams said an overhaul is long overdue, pointing specifically to wanting a student’s school quality to not be determined by their zip code.

Speaking directly to educators, Adams called for shift in how funds are allocated, declaring more funding will go directly into classrooms to support the basic needs of students and their families.

“We must remove the barriers to education,” Adams said previously.

Adams and his administration will inherit a school district that has been impacted by COVID-19 for a third academic year. Last weekend, he said he hopes the city will be able to lift the mask mandate for students later this year. As for vaccinations, he said he believes in mandates and will follow guidance from state officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 29

Guest
4d ago

Will the public schools teach CRT? if they do, they will not desegregate because parents here will continue to pull their kids out of the public schools and into private charter schools leaving only non-white children in the public schools.

Reply
6
(((have some common sense)))
4d ago

Like the suburbs people want to go to school where they live. If you want to integrate them, study harder, get a better job and move

Reply(5)
10
John Smith
4d ago

The schools will always be segregated, the way they should be. Whites won’t settle for inferior education. Whites will always pull their kids out. White will always have more options. Whites will always do better.

Reply(5)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Education
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
PIX11

PIX11

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy