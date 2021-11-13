CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos Thinks Humans Will Eventually Vacation To Earth Like ‘You Visit Yellowstone National Park’

By Courtney Blackann
 4 days ago
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has always been a visionary. He obviously wouldn’t be the successful entrepreneur he is today if he wasn’t. So when Bezos thinks about space, he’s looking to the future. He recently said that humans born in space will someday vacation to Earth.

In a recent panel discussion in Washington D.C., the business guru also discussed space cities that could hold a million people, according to the New York Post.

“Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home,” Bezos said. “They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies, then they’ll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park.”

The concept sounds extremely interesting, albeit years and years in the future. The Blue Origin founder has plenty of other ideas about space travel, life outside Earth., and colonizing Mars.

“Even if you were to terraform Mars or do something very dramatic like that — which could be very, very challenging, by the way — even if you were to do that, that is, at most, a doubling of Earth,” said Bezos.

He additionally added:

“Then you’re going from 10 billion people to 20 billion people.”

Further, Bezos believes there is surely life on other planets because he believes it would be impossible that we are the only intelligent life in the universe.

“How could there not be. There are so many stars, just in this galaxy. And then so many galaxies,” he said. “The odds that we are the only intelligent life in the universe seem vanishingly small to me.”

However, the entrepreneur doesn’t believe alien life has ever visited our planet.

“I very much doubt that. I think we would know if we had been. But are they out there? Probably.”

What Jeff Bezos Learned About Space Travel

The tech billionaire and conservationist learned a thing or two when he traveled into the stratosphere and looked down on Earth from his Blue Origin rocket. The thing that concerned him the most? The Earth’s climate.

“Looking back at earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin. The world so finite and so fragile,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. “Now in this critical year, and what we all know is the decisive decade, we must all stand together to protect our world.”

He also added: “We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost, and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come,” Bezos said.

The billionaire also recently pledged $2 billion for climate restoration and food initiatives.

