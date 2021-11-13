CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Said He and Henry Winkler Were a ‘Fantastic Ensemble’

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiQJP_0cvFcYgz00

Ron Howard’s lead character on Happy Days was quickly overshadowed by Henry Winkler’s Fonzie. But it didn’t bother Howard at all.

When Happy Days got its start in 1964, Row Howard’s Richie Cunningham was “the undeniable” star of the show. But after a few episodes, Fonzie stole the limelight.

“Now, Henry, from the very first episode, Henry Winkler, Playing the Fonz, just with a few lines, just had this remarkable character.”

https://youtu.be/yQtbq2oTyeg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ron Howard on Being Overshadowed by Henry Winkler ⭐ The Graham Norton Show | Fri 11p | BBC America (https://youtu.be/yQtbq2oTyeg)

Ron Howard didn’t mind Winkler’s success, though. The two quickly became close friends, and that friendship “endures to this day.” In fact, Winkler is the godfather to all four of Ron Howard’s kids. And on top of that, Howard had aspirations of being a film writer. In 2009, he won his first two Oscars for writing and directing A Beautiful Mind.

So starring in a hit sitcom wasn’t his final stop. And instead of feeling jealous, Howard thought it was “amazing to be around” Winkler and his bright character.

“We immediately bonded and became great friends,” he shared. “We were a fantastic ensemble. We all got along great.”

But what Ron Howard did mind was the disrespectful treatment that followed. According to Howard, Fonzie became a pop-culture obsession, which Howard said was “very exciting.” But when the attention moved away from Richie Cunningham, Howard’s bosses started abusing him.

“The executives, studio heads, network heads, they, started treating me with a lot of disrespect,” he shared. “From a business standpoint, just in terms of interaction, and the press, kept saying ‘what’s it like?’ or ‘do you feel like a second class citizen on your own show?’ these kinds of things, which I didn’t feel within the workspace. And I certainly didn’t feel within our friendship.”

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Remembers the First Time He Ever Met Ron Howard

While working on Happy Days together, Ron Howard and Henry Winkler became as close as family. And in a recent interview, Winkler remembered when the two first met.

When Henry Winkler joined the cast of Happy Days, he was new to the industry. And during one of his first days at work, he was struggling with a few of his lines.

“I didn’t know how to make a joke that was written and I started to punch the script,” Winkler told WGN Morning News.

Luckily for Winkler, Ron Howard, a seasoned film star, was nearby and ready to help.

“[Ron Howard] put his arm around me, he’s 18 and I am 26, and he walked me to the back of the sound stage,” Winkler recalled. “He says, ‘You know…I don’t think we should hit the script. The writers are working as hard as they can.’”

“I said ‘Ron, I will never hit my script again as long as I live.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Henry Winkler
Herbie J Pilato

Ron and Clint Howard are "The Boys"

Who hasn't enjoyed Ron Howard on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days," or his younger brother Clint Howard on "Gentle Ben," and in a remarkable guest spot on "Star Trek"?. Eddie Murphy certainly has.
nickiswift.com

The Transformation Of Ron Howard From 6 To 67 Years Old

Ron Howard first appeared on the big screen when he could barely talk in the 1956 movie "Frontier Woman." His parents were also in the film, and his father Rance recalled to Nick Thomas of the Jackson Sun, "...we wanted to somehow get Ron into the picture, too. He was only 18 months old, but we thought it would be wonderful for our parents to see their grandson in a movie with us." Ron's parents took away a tomahawk prop right before filming, which caused him to cry during his scene. This started young Ron's acting career, and soon after, his brother Clint's career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Row Howard#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Mental_Floss

Ayyyy! Happy Days Star Henry Winkler Is Selling His Original Fonzie Jacket

Originally conceived as a minor supporting character opposite Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham on Happy Days (1974 to 1984), Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli became one of the most well-known television characters in the history of the medium. Embodied by Henry Winkler, the Fonz had a trademark sartorial style, including a brown leather jacket that he wore even while water-skiing for the infamous “jump the shark” scene in the series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reflects on Casting Mother in Classic Film ‘Cocoon’

Cocoon was a family affair for director Ron Howard. His dad and brother both had speaking roles in the movie, but it also marked his mom’s return to acting. Ron Howard’s parents, Clint and Jean Speegle Howard, moved from Oklahoma to Hollywood hoping to find fame. But Jean gave up that dream when her sons were born. Though, both of her sons became famous actors as children. Ron Howard moved behind the camera as he got older while Clint Howard continued to work as a character actor.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Says One ‘Happy Days’ Photoshoot Was All A Lie

During his time on Happy Days, Henry Winkler once did a magazine feature called “The Fonz at Home.” The article, including photos, shared details of Henry and his favorite hobbies. Turns out, it was mostly baloney! The article featured photos of Henry making pottery, doing chores, and cooking his favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

292K+
Followers
29K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy