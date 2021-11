Governor JB Pritzker says new fiscal forecasts show Illinois is making headway in dealing with its structural budget deficit. The revised figures from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget project significantly smaller deficits from Fiscal Years 2023 to 2027 than initial estimates. The office expects the state to finish the current fiscal year with a $418 million surplus. After that, annual deficits are projected to range from $400 million to $1 billion, but the earlier estimates put those numbers in excess of $4 billion each year.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO