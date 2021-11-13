CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Major Improvements Coming To Route 981 In Westmoreland County

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Drivers along parts of State Route 981 in Westmoreland...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Employee At GetGo In Moon Township Quits, Leaves Handwritten Note On Door

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Americans continue to quit their jobs in record numbers. Economists have dubbed it the “Great Resignation.” KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has more on the local spot that dealt with this on Tuesday morning. A worker at the GetGo gas station in Moon Township claimed to have...
MOON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Dead, 7 People Injured In Wrong-Way Crash In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed and numerous others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred along State Route 380 late on Sunday afternoon. Photo Credit: Murrysville Medic One According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 22-year-old Zeth Reber was driving in the eastbound lanes of the roadway when his vehicle was struck by a van driving the wrong way with 7 occupants on board. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Seven other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 658 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 658 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 397 are confirmed cases and 261 are probable. There have been 9,147 total hospitalizations and 141,336 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,385. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old Serenity Adams From Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Westmoreland County. (Photo Credit: State Police) Police say Serenity Adams was last seen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Avenue in Derry Borough. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants with blue snowflakes. Missing Juvenile 11/11/21 at 1830 hrs. 400 Block of West 3rd Ave, Derry Borough. SERENITY ADAMS, 13 y/o female. Approx 5'06" 100 lbs. Last seen wearing a Black Hoody, White Sweatpants w/ blue snow flakes. Dark Hair with the top of her hair near the roots being blueish green. pic.twitter.com/VaRegq9t3G — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 13, 2021
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Carson defeats Bacha in Westmoreland coroner’s race, as GOP sweeps county row offices

Scottdale’s Tim Carson on Tuesday went from caterer to coroner and ended the political dynasty that has held the Westmoreland County office for nearly a half century. With 100% of the vote counted, the Republican appeared to defeat five-term incumbent Democrat Ken Bacha. The owner of Carson’s Premier Catering in Scottdale had more 51% of the vote and led Bacha by about 2,400 votes.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

22-Year-Old Killed In Westmoreland County Wrong-Way Crash Loved Hunting And The Pittsburgh Penguins

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are still trying to figure out how a driver ended up going the wrong way, causing a deadly crash in Westmoreland County. Seven people were injured and a 22-year-old man was killed in the crash involving a van and small sedan on Sunday. Zeth Reber loved hunting, Penguins hockey and his Honda. It was in his orange Honda Civic that the Washington Township man would lose his life. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Late Sunday afternoon, Reber was eastbound on Route 380 East when investigators say a van driven by 23-year-old Abigale Jones of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, slammed head-on into Reber’s vehicle. Washington...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Westmoreland County family says their 3 dogs were poisoned, vet finds high amount of ethylene glycol

IRWIN, Pa. — A Westmoreland County family’s three dogs had to be put to sleep after becoming sick, due to what they believe to be antifreeze planted in their yard. Last week, Jacob and Rachel Detar’s two Yorkies, Spark and Pepper, and miniature schnauzer, Hugo were rushed to AVets for care, but ultimately, all three had to be put to sleep in a matter of days.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township Prepares for Major Route 9 Upgrade Project

Lakewood Township has begun preparations for a major Route 9 project, which recently received key approvals from the NJ Department of Transportation, which is expected to relieve some of the congestion that is commonplace along the busy corridor. According to Township officials, some infrastructural moves have begun to assist the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Route 191 in Bethlehem city, township, due for paving, improvements

Route 191, a major north/south route in Bethlehem city and township, is due for paving and other improvements. When work will start on the busy road is not known, Bethlehem Township Manager Doug Bruce said Monday at a board of commissioners meeting, but the state said it could start in 2024.
BETHLEHEM, PA

