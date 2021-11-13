Major Improvements Coming To Route 981 In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed and numerous others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Westmoreland County. The crash occurred along State Route 380 late on Sunday afternoon. Photo Credit: Murrysville Medic One According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 22-year-old Zeth Reber was driving in the eastbound lanes of the roadway when his vehicle was struck by a van driving the wrong way with 7 occupants on board. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Seven other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO