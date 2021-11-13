CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac tops Western New England 103-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc scored 17 points apiece as Quinnipiac easily beat Division III Western New England 103-52 on Friday. Dezi Jones added 14 points, Tymu Chenery scored 13 and Savion Lewis had 12 for the Bobcats.

Williams shot 5 for 7 from deep. Jones also had six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Quinnipiac scored at least 100 points.

Alex Sikorski had 17 points for the Golden Bears. Brian Geitner added 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

Hartford Courant

Led by Conard senior Gavin Sherry, Connecticut sweeps the top five boys spots at the New England cross country championships

Conard senior Gavin Sherry won his second New England cross country championship Saturday in Thetford, Vt., leading a Connecticut sweep of the event. Sherry, the State Open champion, finished the 3.1-mile course in 15:54.79 while Manchester senior Aidan Puffer was second (16:06.12) and Gavin’s twin brother Callum was third (16:17.49). East Lyme’s Luke Anthony was fourth (16:18.96) and ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WHO 13

No. 9 Iowa women beat Northern Iowa 82-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61 on Sunday. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season. […]
IOWA STATE
WNCT

ECU volleyball team drops 3-1 decision at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – East Carolina closed out its weekend of American Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25) setback at Tulane. The Pirates (9-16, 5-11 AAC) hit .192 in the contest while the Green Wave (16-12, 9-7 AAC) finished at .214 with 60 kills on 182 attempts. Tulane also won the defensive […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
