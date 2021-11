After facilitating Donald Trump’s agenda for four years, the 5th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals has declared war on Joe Biden. This war reached a new low on Friday night when a three-judge panel explained why it had blocked the proposed employer vaccine mandate nearly a week before. The panel’s opinion is a partisan screed against the Biden administration that disparages the mandate as a political ploy. It cavalierly downplays the threat of COVID, verging on Fox News–style denialism. And it presents a series of radical claims about federal power that would, if adopted, imperil vast swaths of statutes and regulations that govern everyday American life. Ultimately, the 5th Circuit has seized upon the vaccine mandate as a tool to upend nearly a century of constitutional law.

