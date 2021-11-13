CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Company plans $155M pulp factory in Savannah, hiring 117

By JEFF AMY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A business that looks to turn used cardboard boxes and paper into pulp for export said Friday that it plans a $155 million complex near Savannah, hiring at least 117 people.

Celadon Development Corp. said it has already opened a processing facility in coastal Georgia and plans to build a factory that will produce 450,000 tons of pulp per year. A second phase doubling production to 900,000 tons per year could come later, depending on demand, CEO Tim Zosel told The Associated Press.

The company also says its North American headquarters will be in Savannah.

Zosel said the company would break ground on its first pulp line early next year and complete it by 2023. The pulp line will use water, but no chemicals, to make new pulp, Zosel said.

Paper mills have long used old boxes and paper as raw material for new paper, instead of pulp from freshly cut trees. Cardboard boxes are made from the same brown paper as paper grocery bags. Celadon CEO Tim Zosel said his company’s advantage is that it doesn’t grind up old paper, which can damage wood fibers, but uses another proprietary technology.

There’s been a glut of used paper in the United States since 2018, when China stopped accepting bales of used cardboard from abroad, saying there was too much trash and food waste mixed in. The number of cardboard boxes is also rising with increasing online retailing. Celadon aims to recycle that waste here, with Zosel saying the company has signed agreements to sell clean pulp to overseas papermakers. Zosel said Celadon can also accept dirtier paper than competitors.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans for a $160 million plant in Tampa, Florida. Zosel said Celadon plans additional plants, but hasn’t yet announced any.

Zosel said the Savannah location is well-suited because containers now trucked back empty to the port can instead be filled with paper for recycling, allowing Celadon to save on transportation costs.

Local officials are donating land for the Georgia plant, Zosel said. Celadon will occupy the last parcel of a former megasite near the intersection of Interstates 95 and 16 in Pooler. State and local leaders carved up the large site for multiple users after they couldn’t attract one large industry to the location.

Celadon could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $2 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. The company could get a boost on that jobs tax credit for heavy use of the port. Celadon projects it would export 87,000 container units through the Port of Savannah each year if it builds both phases.

Celadon is a joint venture between Kamine Development Corp. Sustainable Infrastructure and Nicollet Industries. Nicollet is a Minneapolis-based investment company that buys stakes in industrial firms, while Kamine Development is a holding company for New Jersey entrepreneur Hal Kamine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US home construction dips 0.7% in October

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, a sign that builders are still facing difficulties keeping up with demand as supply chain problems persist. October’s decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which is...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia hospital dedicates expanded facilities

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has dedicated its expanded facilities in a project that cost more than $28 million. Roane General Hospital held a dedication ceremony Tuesday. The work includes about 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters) of new facilities and renovations to 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) of existing space.
SPENCER, WV
The Associated Press

10 projects in eastern Kentucky split $9M in funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Economic development projects in 10 eastern Kentucky counties will split more than $9 million in funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program, officials said. Funding for the projects was announced Monday by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers. “When completed,...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pooler, GA
State
Florida State
City
Savannah, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Portland switches to emergency water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, is using its emergency water supply system rather than the Bull Run watershed after a toppled tree damaged a treatment plant east of the city. The Portland Water Bureau said it began using safe-to-drink groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field on Monday,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy