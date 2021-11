You’ve probably heard about the benefits of rooftop solar, but what about community solar?. Community solar gives both renters and homeowners access to savings from remote solar projects within their state – without having to install anything on your property or switch providers. It was created to incentivize more solar development within states and to benefit residents by giving them a share of the savings at the same time. Programs are now live in several states and growing fast across the country.

