Webb City, MO

Webb City holiday shoppers react to supply chain issues

By Mike Mahoney
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Downtown Webb City Holiday Merry Market is underway, and the Webb City Chamber of Commerce says things are off to a good start with the city seeing an increase in sales taxes compared to 2020.

“We offer 75 VIP passes for this event and they sold out within the hour that we put them on sale,” said Webb City Community Development Coordinator Erin Turner.

Turner says that with supply chain issues making national news, local shoppers have responded by getting an early start on holiday shopping.

“I’ve heard more from the general public saying there’s been a delay if they’re trying to build a house or remodel, but when it comes to their shopping or Christmas gifts, I think most people were planning and they just thought they should purchase a little bit early, ” said Turner.

Webb City businesses participating in the Holiday Merry Market who spoke to KOAM agree with the chamber’s assessment and say they’ve noticed those early holiday shoppers.

“I have noticed some of it. But I knew this was going to happen so I started buying early. I started buying and making our Christmas way early,” said Kathie England, co-owner of Webb City’s Society Marketplace.

Webb City’s Twisted Oak Boutique says supply chain issues have been frustrating because they’ve created inconsistencies in when items arrive, but that hasn’t stopped them from being ready for early holiday shoppers.

“We get people all the time asking if we’re not getting our stuff in but I feel like we pretty much have been getting our stuff,” said Twisted Oak sales associate Charlee Griffith.

The Downtown Webb City Holiday Merry Market continues Saturday, November, 13th.

Annual Joplin technology summit kicks off with cybersecurity talks

JOPLIN, Mo. – The 4-State area may not be Silicon Valley but the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is convinced it has what it takes to be a tech leader. “We have a great story to tell here in Southwest Missouri. We’re a technical hub just like anybody else on the coast and people are learning that, but we want to make sure that we tell that story,” said Doug Hunt, the chamber’s director of entrepreneurship.
JOPLIN, MO
News to Know (11/1/21)

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center had 4-staters racing against the clock in a nature escape room. Groups had 30 minutes to solve clues and puzzles that would teach them new things about different Missouri species. This event was a different pace from the education events they normally host, and a naturalist with the center says they hope it helped area residents learn something new.
JOPLIN, MO
Girard business owners speak out following nearby building collapse

GIRARD, Ks. – On Friday, October 22nd, the backside of a building located in Girard’s city square collapsed and the recent heavy rains are believed to be the culprit. But that collapse also forced the closure of one nearby Girard business and the relocation of another, and the owners say if the city had been more involved in keeping the structures in the square up to code, the collapse might have been avoided.
GIRARD, KS
