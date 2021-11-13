Webb City holiday shoppers react to supply chain issues

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Downtown Webb City Holiday Merry Market is underway, and the Webb City Chamber of Commerce says things are off to a good start with the city seeing an increase in sales taxes compared to 2020.

“We offer 75 VIP passes for this event and they sold out within the hour that we put them on sale,” said Webb City Community Development Coordinator Erin Turner.

Turner says that with supply chain issues making national news, local shoppers have responded by getting an early start on holiday shopping.

“I’ve heard more from the general public saying there’s been a delay if they’re trying to build a house or remodel, but when it comes to their shopping or Christmas gifts, I think most people were planning and they just thought they should purchase a little bit early, ” said Turner.

Webb City businesses participating in the Holiday Merry Market who spoke to KOAM agree with the chamber’s assessment and say they’ve noticed those early holiday shoppers.

“I have noticed some of it. But I knew this was going to happen so I started buying early. I started buying and making our Christmas way early,” said Kathie England, co-owner of Webb City’s Society Marketplace.

Webb City’s Twisted Oak Boutique says supply chain issues have been frustrating because they’ve created inconsistencies in when items arrive, but that hasn’t stopped them from being ready for early holiday shoppers.

“We get people all the time asking if we’re not getting our stuff in but I feel like we pretty much have been getting our stuff,” said Twisted Oak sales associate Charlee Griffith.

The Downtown Webb City Holiday Merry Market continues Saturday, November, 13th.

