Harrisburg, PA

Hometown Hero: Coats for Salvation Army in Harrisburg

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero, Lisa Herbert, is taking coat donations to help children in need. Herbert has collected nearly 800 coats for the Salvation Army of Harrisburg.

Volunteers picked them up on Friday and Herbert hopes to reach the goal of 1,000 coats by the end of this month.

“Whenever there was a sale, I would buy them, and then I thought let’s see if I can advance this a bit, I hit social media, I posted on Facebook — coats were coming,” Herbert said.

For those interested in dropping off a new coat or donating money, stop by the Salvation Army on 29th Street in Harrisburg. All sizes are needed from toddlers to adults.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

