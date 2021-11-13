Expect delays this weekend due to closures on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound I-5 will experience closures for emergency repairs starting 8 p.m. Saturday until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The closure will run from State Route 41 Kettleman City to State Route 46 Lost Hills.

A detours will be in place for all southbound traffic at State Route 41.

All northbound lanes will remain open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.