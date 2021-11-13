CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttonwillow, CA

Expect delays this weekend due to closures on I-5

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqeZm_0cvFZbQF00

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound I-5 will experience closures for emergency repairs starting 8 p.m. Saturday until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The closure will run from State Route 41 Kettleman City to State Route 46 Lost Hills.

A detours will be in place for all southbound traffic at State Route 41.

All northbound lanes will remain open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Pedestrian killed in Rosamond crash

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian died Tuesday in a crash in Rosamond, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. on West 25th Street and Rosamond Boulevard, near a Starbucks. We will update this story as we learn more information.
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Bicyclist dies in crash on Eucalyptus Drive: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist died Tuesday in a crash on Eucalyptus Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened around 5:48 p.m. in the 6601 block of Eucalyptus Drive, just east of Fairfax Road. CHP said for unknown reasons a woman riding the bicycle crossed the street in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lebec man struck, killed in Frazier Park identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Frazier Park two weeks ago. The man has been identified as Gerardo Lofra Luevano, 59, of Lebec. On Nov. 5 just before 6 a.m. the California Highway Patrol was called to the Frazier […]
FRAZIER PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Hills, CA
City
Buttonwillow, CA
Local
California Traffic
KGET

Bakersfield man hit and killed on Ming Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The identity of the man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Ming Avenue two weeks ago has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man was Tyelor Jamal Henry-Dever, 26, of Bakersfield. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. On Nov. 5 around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One of two people killed in plane crash Friday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a plane crash Friday northeast of California City. Hal Derwin Wood, 68, of Murrieta died when the two-seater plane crashed in the open desert north of Garlock Road and west of Highway 395, according to a coroner’s release. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield woman hit and killed on 34th Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman struck and killed by a vehicle on 34th Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman has been identified as Latisha Ann Cartwright, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner. Just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 the Bakersfield Police Department was called […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire damages West Columbus Street apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire caused heavy damage to at least one unit at a north Bakersfield apartment complex Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on West Columbus Street between O and Q streets at around 6:15 p.m. Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing down remaining hot spots inside an upstairs […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy