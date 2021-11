The Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event coming to Pokémon Go celebrates the remastered games arriving to the Nintendo Switch on November 19. The celebration event in the mobile game will feature plenty of Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, giving everyone the chance to capture some of their Pokémon from that region. The event will only be a few days long, going from November 16 to 21. The event is also broken up into two parts, first featuring Brilliant Diamond, and then we’ll have Shining Pearl. Many of these Pokémon have the chance to be shiny versions. This guide will detail all of the shiny Pokémon you can catch and where you can have them spawn during the Part 1: Brilliant Diamond event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO