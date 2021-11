CHARLESTON, S.C. -- No. 18 North Carolina was able to overcome a slow start Tuesday night to escape TD Arena with a 94-83 win over College of Charleston and move to 3-0 on the young season. The Cougars jumped out to an 11-point early. Armando Bacot, who notched a new career high with 24 points to go with 12 rebounds and six blocks, was able to help keep the game close in the first half. The Heels defensive effort coming out of halftime allowed for the comeback to happen, holding the Cougars to multiple scoreless streaks, before Caleb Love came up big down the stretch for the Tar Heels. Love finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Brady Manek and Kerwin Walton scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, off the bench.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO