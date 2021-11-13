CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Uncertainty over government action cools oil prices

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncertainty over whether or not the Biden Administration will take action to help tame energy prices helped lower crude prices, which Bloomberg reported have recorded their longest stretch of weekly losses since March. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Oil price relief could be "on the horizon"

The global oil market remains tight but "a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon" as U.S. production rises, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. Why it matters: Its latest monthly analysis comes as elevated oil — and hence gasoline — prices are another political headache for President Biden amid broader inflation.
TRAFFIC
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Todd Staples
Houston Chronicle

Inflation a factor for crude oil prices

The impact from U.S. inflationary trends and a demand forecast from the International Energy Agency should influence the direction of crude oil prices this week, analysts said. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, slid — albeit barely — for the third straight week. Indications from...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Demand Uncertainty Could Keep Oil From Breaking $100

Commodity analysts have been on a forecasting binge recently as oil prices climb higher amid surprisingly strong demand and unsurprisingly short supply. Most believe oil has a lot higher to go. Others have reason to doubt that. One of the “dissenters” is Citi’s Ed Morse, who earlier this week told Bloomberg that while prices will continue to rise this quarter, next year the U.S. could surprise everyone with its production growth, suggesting that we might see an end to the oil rally as more supply comes online.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Prices#Oil Industry#Natural Gas Price#Crude Oil#The Biden Administration#Bloomberg#Plains All American#Eia
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Permian oil production expected to set a record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Oil output in the Permian Basin is projected to hit a record as the largest U.S. shale patch leads the recovery in domestic production from its Covid-19 induced slump. Supplies from the prolific oil field of West Texas and New Mexico are set to increase to 4.95 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 655,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 107,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 491,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices was little changed in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.74 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $80.76 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Energy prices are surging. What can Biden do?

Experts said Friday that high oil and gas prices are likely here to stay for months, raising the question of what President Biden can do to reduce costs as he faces pressure from both political parties. Post-pandemic oil demand and a tight supply are pushing the price per barrel to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy