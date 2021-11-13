CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Pistons have some interest in Marvin Bagley III trade

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Bagley III’s biggest problem in Sacramento is he is not Luka Doncic or Trey Young — two players taken after him in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley’s promise as a high-level athlete who was going to score plenty at the NBA level has never panned out in Sacramento, in part...

nba.nbcsports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
Marvin Bagley Iii
Vlade Divac
Kelly Olynyk
Saddiq Bey
Hamidou Diallo
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Marvin Bagley III Trade Buzz, LeBron James and Luke Walton

It's been an intriguing start to the 2021-22 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors are back to being a powerhouse, the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers continue to look average at best. There's still a...
NBC Sports

Bagley sees extended minutes amid Pistons trade rumors

Marvin Bagley III has drawn some trade interest from the Detroit Pistons, as NBA Insider Marc Stein reported last week. Bagley had appeared in just one game this season going into Monday night's win, but was it a coincidence he saw a season-high in minutes while playing in front of a team and a front office reportedly eyeing a trade with him?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings showcase Marvin Bagley against Pistons

Marc Stein: For those of you who missed my report about Detroit’s interest in Marvin Bagley III … as Bagley gets minutes for the Kings tonight against the Pistons: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil…. Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC. Luke Walton emphasized rebounding in tonight’s game, which is...
Modesto Bee

Why Kings coach Luke Walton played Bagley against Pistons. Will he play vs. Timberwolves?

Kings coach Luke Walton went big in an effort to resolve his team’s rebounding issues in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Walton said he will probably do the same when the Kings wrap up a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center, and that could mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley III.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
