Save The Date! Member Appreciation Holiday Party

The City of Andover's Hometown Christmas event is just around the corner on Thursday, December 9th from 5:30pm-8pm in Central Park. While last year we had to take a break from our usual activities, we're happy to say that this year's event will be back to "normal"! We'll have Santa here to hear Christmas wishes and take pictures, live music provided by Andover schools, cookie decorating and crafts at the Andover Public Library, our Chili cook-off, S'mores with Andover Fire-Rescue, and more! Check out all the details at www.andoverks.com/htc and make sure to Like/follow the Hometown Christmas page on Facebook by clicking here.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO