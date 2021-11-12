Save The Date! Member Appreciation Holiday Party

The holiday season is right around the corner. If you're looking for a fun way to reward your employees and celebrate the season, book a private brewery tour! We are Utah's first and only brewery tour bus, offering tours in Salt Lake or Ogden with 18 partner breweries! With a private tour, you can choose your pickup and drop-off location, and we can customize the tour to meet your needs. Our bus can accommodate up to 14 people, making it the perfect size for a company outing. For the holiday season, we're offering 10% off all private tours for Visit Ogden partners! Use code: HOLIDAY21 for the 10% discount. (valid through 12/31/21)
