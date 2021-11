After a lot of patient waiting Marvel Studios has given fans the first official look at the upcoming Moon Knight TV series. Though the video itself is only available on Disney+ proper and not through Marvel's YouTube channel, the House of Ideas did share an official description for the show that might offer another tease of one of its mystery characters. The description for the show refers to it as follows: "A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO