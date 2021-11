GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur says the Green Bay Packers’ struggles with their field goal operation aren’t causing him to alter his decision-making. The Packers coach may opt to be more aggressive when on the fence about attempting field goals or going for it on fourth down in opponents’ territory, he acknowledged Monday, one day after the field goal unit — kicker Mason Crosby, holder Corey Bojorquez and long-snapper Steven Wirtel — saw its struggles continue with a 42-yard miss during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. Crosby has now missed seven field goal attempts this season after missing just two in the previous two years combined.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO