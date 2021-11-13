CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

DaBaby, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, Lil Reese and More – New Projects This Week

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we get deeper into the fourth quarter, more big names continue to put their stamp on the year. This week, we have the return of a rapper who has recently been under fire, a highly anticipated collab project from a newly formed duo, a Chicago rhymer in savage mode and...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Ghostface Killah Wants To Make An Album With Silk Sonic Duo Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars

EXCLUSIVE – Ghostface Killah is one of the most gifted lyricists in the game, and he’s proven his skill set over the years by rapping over a variety of beats. However, there’s a type of production that Ghost yearns for and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are providing that sound with their collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Lovers Have Them ‘Smokin Out the Window’ in Silk Sonic Video

Silk Sonic — comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — have dropped another smooth track, “Smokin Out the Window.” The song is expected to appear on their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which arrives Nov. 12. In the track’s accompanying video, the duo perform on a stage flanked by large star props that light up, alongside backup singers and a band. “You got me smoking out the window/Singing ‘how could she do this to me?'” they sing on the chorus. “Oh, I thought that girl belonged to only me/But I was wrong/’Cause she belonged to everybody.” It’s the third single from their upcoming LP following previously released singles,  “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.” In a recent cover story with Rolling Stone the pair talked about perfecting their throwback vibe on record. Mars, .Paak and Mars’ Longtime engineer, Charles Moniz, “did the research” to “get the right things, down to the skins on Andy’s drums,” Mars said. “I’ve never realized till this album how much the right guitar pick matters. The right gauged strings. All this science kinda stuff.”
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Jesus
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Lil Reese
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Joell Ortiz
HipHopDX.com

Childish Gambino Rumored To Feature On Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic Album

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have proven to be a winning formula since they officially joined forces as Silk Sonic in February. The duo’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career-high for .Paak — while their follow-up jam “Skate” cruised to No. 14. The group also won multiple BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards this year.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album

For fans who have waited almost a year for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars to bless us with a full-length Silk Sonic record, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, .Paak and Mars teamed up to make a couple of major announcements regarding their musical collective. "Smokin' Out The Window," a new Silk Sonic single, will drop November 5, the pair said. And An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo's debut album, is set to release a week later, on November 12.
MUSIC
BET

Anderson .Paak Announces New Label To Spotlight ‘Raw Talent’

Anderson .Paak, currently enjoying a mountain of success as part of this year’s breakout supergroup Silk Sonic, has gone from multi-hyphenate musician, songwriter, and producer to add label owner to his many stellar accomplishments. In a recently shared press release, .Paak, a four-time Grammy Award-winner, has launched APESHIT INC., a...
ENTERTAINMENT
hiphop-n-more.com

Anderson .Paak Launches New Label ‘Apeshit Inc.’ In Partnership With Universal Music Group

Anderson .Paak has announced the launch of his own label Apeshit Inc. in partnership with Universal Music Group. The acclaimed musician, songwriter, producer and director can now even add the title of label head. “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Xxl Freshman#Thundercat#Money Man
thisisrnb.com

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Share “Smokin’ Out The Window” Ahead Of Upcoming Album

R&B duo, Silk Sonic (made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) have shared a new single and video for “Smokin Out The Window.” The release comes ahead of their collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic which will be out on November 12. In the performance music video, both artists deliver a stellar show on a retro-designed stage while singing about time and money wasted on love interests. They sing on the record, “You got me smokin’ out the window / Singing, how could she do this to me?” Their latest offering comes as a follow up to previously released promotional singles, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Announces New Project As Rolling Loud Controversy Settles

DaBaby is about to hit the road with a brand new project to boot. The Blame It On Baby rapper shared on Instagram Friday (November 5) he was hitting the road for his Live Show Killa tour complete with a brand new mixtape titled Baby On My Baby Jesus Shit.
MUSIC
The Independent

Anderson. Paak launches new record label: ‘I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists’

Musician Anderson .Paak has launched his own new record label called Ape**** Inc.The Grammy Award-winning artist announced the arrival of the label via a mock press-conference which you can watch below.Speaking about the new label, .Paak said: “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” .Paak said in the clip. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”.Paak said he wanted to launch a more performance-focussed label imprint because he’s seeing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebrityaccess.com

Anderson .Paak Ties Up With UMG For New Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Four time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak announced the launch of Apeshit Inc., a ew label launched as a joint venture with Universal Music Group. “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak....
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Finally Release Debut Joint Album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ — Stream

In February of this year, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars shocked the music world and announced a joint album called Silk Sonic. The first single ‘Leave The Door Open’ came in March and became an instant worldwide smash, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks. Fans expected the album within a couple of months but of course, it was not meant to be. We went a long time without any updates and fans were stuck with the one single on repeat.
MUSIC
thehendersonnews.com

Bruno Mars praised as 'greatest vocalist'

Anderson .Paak says Bruno Mars is "one of the greatest vocalists I’ve ever worked with". The pair have just released their new album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' and Anderson says working with Bruno is like a "cheat code" because he has the magic touch. Speaking to R&B Now Radio...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Timbaland Wants To Know Why Dababy's New Project Isn't Getting More Love

This weekend, Dababy his latest Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again, marking his only full-length drop of the year. The six-track effort finds the Charlotte rapper in his natural element over a slew of hard-hitting backdrops and Timbaland is a particular fan of the outing and wants to know why it isn't getting enough love on streaming platforms.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bruno Mars Put Together Cocktail Pairings for Every Track on the New Silk Sonic Album

Bruno Mars’ new album pairs the R&B crooner with rapper and singer Anderson .Paak, for An Evening With Silk Sonic — the debut release from the retro-inspired duo. Now, Mars is putting together another pairing of sorts, as part of a new promotion with his SelvaRey Rum brand. Buy: ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ $11.97 To celebrate Silk Sonic’s new release, Mars has created nine different SelvaRey Rum cocktails that pair with each song on the album’s track list. Per a release from the rum brand, “Fans can sip while they jam with the same dancing juice the Silk Sonic duo will...
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy