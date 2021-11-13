Cardinals GM on if QB Kyler Murray will play vs. Panthers: 'It's really in his hands'

Kyler Murray missed last week's game with a sprained ankle. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray missed last Sunday's win at the San Francisco 49ers with a sprained left ankle but said Wednesday he was hopeful to play in this Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. That was before Murray returned to practice Friday but also before head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters his signal-caller and All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will be game-time decisions on Sunday.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' website, general manager Steve Keim spoke about his quarterback's status during a Friday radio appearance on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station.

"It goes down to these guys understanding where their bodies are," Keim explained. "To me, it's going to come down to how Kyler feels on Sunday. It's really in his hands, and if he's comfortable enough to play, I'm sure he'll go. If not, we feel very confident in Colt (McCoy)."

McCoy completed 22-of-26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's win at the 49ers and presumably would be ready to go again this weekend.

Interestingly, Kingsbury's words differed from Keim's update.

"He's got to be able to move enough to where he can protect himself, do what he does, escape, extend plays, things of that nature," the coach said of Murray earlier in the day.

In short, fantasy football owners with Murray on their rosters still don't know if they can lock him into their QB1 spots as of Friday night.