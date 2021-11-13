CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShotSpotter, Chicago Police Defend Gunshot Detection Technology

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritics and supporters finally had the chance to sound...

chicago.cbslocal.com

thesource.com

King Louie Show Shut Down in Chicago by Police Department

King Louie was supposed to give Chicago a hometown show, scheduled at The Promontory in Hyde Park. The show was canceled by order of the Chicago Police Department as they received an alleged call that “Chief Keef Cousin” will be performing at the venue. The police physically went to the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Gunshot Detection System Lands Arrest Of Gang Member In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, authorities said. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute. George Clifton Brown, 28, was located at the scene and found with a gun magazine sticking out of his pocket. The sheriff’s office said Brown is a “validated Oak Park Blood” gang member and had three warrants out from two California counties for DUI. Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple gun charges and three felony counts. He is being held on $500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next week.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Daily Voice

NJ Police Detective Shot [DEVELOPING]

A New Jersey police detective was shot while serving a warrant Friday evening, according to initial reports.The shooting occurred on Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch around 5:50 p.m., initial and unconfirmed reports say.The officer was being taken to the JSUMC trauma unit, the report says.The shooter …
LONG BRANCH, NJ
foxkansas.com

Wichita adds explosive detection canine to police force

The Wichita Police Department has a new officer on its team and she's already helping solve crimes. When you see her, she may not be exactly what you expect. The words "police dog" typically bring to mind images of a high-energy German Shepherd type of dog that is ready to tackle bad guys. But the Wichita Police Department's newest rookie canine is much different.
WICHITA, KS
wnns.com

ShotSpotter Criticism Continues In Chicago

Some Springfield aldermen are questioning the value of the city’s ShotSpotter technology…a debate that is also raging in Chicago. A Chicago City Council committee heard hours of testimony last week on whether the shot detection system is accurate enough to be effective, or if the system’s false reports send police on costly wild goose chases.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 Killed, 18 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 21 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, and three of the victims died. Police said a man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in North Austin early Sunday. The man, 27, and woman, 30, were indoors at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots, authorities said. The man was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to...
CBS Chicago

Armored Car Security Guard Lashonda Hearts Killed, Partner Wounded During Robbery While Loading ATM In West Chatham

By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly. Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Cop Union Boss Abruptly Quits Before He Can Get Fired for Vile Posts

The embattled president of Chicago’s police union, who once defended the Capitol riot as a mere “inconvenience” devoid of violence and referred to Muslims as “savages” on social media, retired from the department Tuesday morning—then claimed he’s running for mayor of the Windy City. “Finally!!! Let’s go Brandon,” John Catanzara...
CHICAGO, IL
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: The life of a police detective

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police Detectives work around the clock to solve crimes. It's no different for the El Centro Police Department working tirelessly to bring families closure after one of the most difficult times in their lives. Detective Alfredo Hernandez with El Centro Police Department told me...
EL CENTRO, CA
Albert Lea Tribune

Police respond to 2 reports of gunshots and other reports

Police received a report of gunshots at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Water Street. Police also received a report of three or four gunshots just after midnight in the area of Valley and Johnson streets. Police searched both areas and did not find any damage or shell casings in the area.
ALBERT LEA, MN
WGN Radio

Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommending a suspension for slain police officer Ella French for her role in the botched raid of Anjanette Young, why he believes a Chicago police leader resigned over failure of the CPD to pursue any type of reform, […]
CHICAGO, IL

