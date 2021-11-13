ShotSpotter, Chicago Police Defend Gunshot Detection Technology

King Louie was supposed to give Chicago a hometown show, scheduled at The Promontory in Hyde Park. The show was canceled by order of the Chicago Police Department as they received an alleged call that “Chief Keef Cousin” will be performing at the venue. The police physically went to the...
CHICAGO - Two men were fatally shot Monday while riding in their vehicle on Chicago’s South Side. Shortly before noon, police say the men were in their vehicle in the 8700 block of S. Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when they were shot. After being struck by the...
A Chicago resident shot and killed a man after he and another suspect opened fire on the resident after discovering they were trying to steal parts from a parked car. WGN reported the 44-year-old resident of Lathrop Homes was sitting outside on the steps of his house around 11:15 p.m. “when he heard a loud noise coming from the street” on Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, authorities said.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute.
George Clifton Brown, 28, was located at the scene and found with a gun magazine sticking out of his pocket. The sheriff’s office said Brown is a “validated Oak Park Blood” gang member and had three warrants out from two California counties for DUI.
Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple gun charges and three felony counts.
He is being held on $500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next week.
Chicago’s police oversight agency has come under fire for failing to redact the name of slain officer Ella French in its report recommending that she be among the cops suspended in connection to a botched raid in 2019. French, 29, was fatally shot in August after she and her partner...
A New Jersey police detective was shot while serving a warrant Friday evening, according to initial reports.The shooting occurred on Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch around 5:50 p.m., initial and unconfirmed reports say.The officer was being taken to the JSUMC trauma unit, the report says.The shooter …
CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago on Friday defended its decision to extend a multimillion-dollar contract with the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter – and to do so without public opinion. The city says ShotSpotter delivered on all the administrative benchmarks it was supposed to hit. But critics point out...
The Wichita Police Department has a new officer on its team and she's already helping solve crimes. When you see her, she may not be exactly what you expect. The words "police dog" typically bring to mind images of a high-energy German Shepherd type of dog that is ready to tackle bad guys. But the Wichita Police Department's newest rookie canine is much different.
Some Springfield aldermen are questioning the value of the city’s ShotSpotter technology…a debate that is also raging in Chicago. A Chicago City Council committee heard hours of testimony last week on whether the shot detection system is accurate enough to be effective, or if the system’s false reports send police on costly wild goose chases.
CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 21 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, and three of the victims died.
Police said a man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in North Austin early Sunday.
The man, 27, and woman, 30, were indoors at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots, authorities said.
The man was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to...
The head of Chicago’s largest police union officially submitted his paperwork to retire from the police department on Tuesday, after saying he would rather leave the force than go through with a disciplinary hearing that he called a “farce.”. John Catanzara said he would remain president of the Fraternal Order...
By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood.
As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly.
Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men, both in their 20s, have been missing for over a week and the Gridley Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in the area are asking for help locating them. Police say the men were traveling from Alabama to California. The Gridley Police Department said...
The embattled president of Chicago’s police union, who once defended the Capitol riot as a mere “inconvenience” devoid of violence and referred to Muslims as “savages” on social media, retired from the department Tuesday morning—then claimed he’s running for mayor of the Windy City. “Finally!!! Let’s go Brandon,” John Catanzara...
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police Detectives work around the clock to solve crimes. It's no different for the El Centro Police Department working tirelessly to bring families closure after one of the most difficult times in their lives. Detective Alfredo Hernandez with El Centro Police Department told me...
Police received a report of gunshots at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Water Street. Police also received a report of three or four gunshots just after midnight in the area of Valley and Johnson streets. Police searched both areas and did not find any damage or shell casings in the area.
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommending a suspension for slain police officer Ella French for her role in the botched raid of Anjanette Young, why he believes a Chicago police leader resigned over failure of the CPD to pursue any type of reform, […]
