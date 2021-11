Vacation rental management platform Vacasa has a new app to help its clients keep track of the performance of their rental properties and manage their own use of the home. The company centers its business on the technology it uses to run the organization and the software that ensures home rental rates maximize revenue for the homeowners. With this new app, those homeowners can now receive notifications on home bookings, see revenue forecasts and place holds on the calendar for their own use of a property.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO