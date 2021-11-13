CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 41

J J
4d ago

He’s ONE of the BIGGEST 💩💩-disturbers if there EVER was one! ENEMIES WHETHER FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC ARE STILL ENEMIES!! #LockHimUp!! #DemocracyNotAutocracyNOW

Reply(5)
21
Lynda27
4d ago

Good! Subpoenas aren’t party invitations. It isn’t optional to attend. Lock anyone up who doesn’t comply

Reply(4)
16
James A Stewart
3d ago

Lmafo haha 😂 the witch hunters are continuing the hunt to evade from what’s actually going on in today’s day Lmafo they may end up seeing a real insurrection it’s really getting to that point. Well let’s see Harris 18% popularity and Brandon 20% popularity so this says 90% of Americans are ready to take America back and they go on senseless witch hunts I’d have to bet you’ll be seeing America strong sooner than later

Reply(1)
4
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
The Independent

Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI after criminal charge for defying Capitol riot committee

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former president Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday after emerging from a black SUV dressed in a green winter jacket and black shirt.As he walked towards the building, he stopped briefly to address a camera which was live-streaming his surrender for his War Room podcast. He told his viewers: “I don’t want anybody to take...
The Independent

Nothing would suit Steve Bannon more than to be an alt-right martyr in prison

If I was planning a coup d’etat and the overthrow of the government of the United States of America, I’d not really go out of my way to blab about what I knew, before or after the event.If what they say is true about Steve Bannon, a man best thought of as Donald Trump’s Svengali, then I too wouldn’t be cooperating that much with the authorities about what I did or did not know about the protests (to put things euphemistically) at the Capitol on 6 January.Whether it was a pro-Trump rally where things got a bit out of hand...
Telegraph

Steve Bannon facing prison for refusing to testify on Capitol attack

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former adviser, has been indicted after refusing to testify to Congress about the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Mr Bannon, who investigators suspect could have information on links between the White House and the Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol, was on Friday charged with two counts of contempt for refusing to appear for a deposition and refusing to supply documents to the committee.
Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
The Atlantic

Steve Bannon Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
MSNBC

Rep. Lieu: Americans must ask, what are Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon hiding?

The indictment of former top Trump aide Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress is a first, with the Biden Justice Department showing that no one is above the law and that they will do their part to uphold Congress's subpoena power. NBC News reports that Bannon is expected to turn himself in on Monday and appear in court that afternoon. Tiffany Cross guest hosting for Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could come next.Nov. 13, 2021.
Daily News

(Con)tempt fate: Steve Bannon gambled on ignoring Congress, here come the consequences

Congress matters. It mattered when a Trump mob tried to sack the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes and the declaration of Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on Jan. 6. And it matters when the bipartisan House Select Committee probing the attack tries to discover the truth. And it matters when Trump guy Steve Bannon ignores the subpoena from the panel for his testimony ...
NBC News

NBC News

