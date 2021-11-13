Toys for Tots campaign continues in La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The holiday gift giving season is coming soon.

And while you are looking for gifts … you can also put a present under the tree for a local kid.

Toys for Tots donations barrels are located throughout the La Crosse area including one at News 8 Now.

The barrels will be out through December 3rd.

You can find more barrel locations here .

