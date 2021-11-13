Toys for Tots campaign continues in La Crosse area
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The holiday gift giving season is coming soon.
And while you are looking for gifts … you can also put a present under the tree for a local kid.
Toys for Tots donations barrels are located throughout the La Crosse area including one at News 8 Now.
The barrels will be out through December 3rd.
You can find more barrel locations here .
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0