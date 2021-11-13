CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Toys for Tots campaign continues in La Crosse area

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sj6uc_0cvFUyN500

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The holiday gift giving season is coming soon.

And while you are looking for gifts … you can also put a present under the tree for a local kid.

Toys for Tots donations barrels are located throughout the La Crosse area including one at News 8 Now.

The barrels will be out through December 3rd.

You can find more barrel locations here .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dahl Auto donates to Family and Children’s Center in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A $32,610 donation will support the Family and Children’s Center. Dahl Auto made the donation Monday morning, following the annual ‘Lube-A-Thon’. It’s the largest one-year donation in the event’s one-year history. The money will go to child abuse prevention programs. It comes a time when it is needed most. “Folks have been struggling through the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse River Marsh restoration effort reaching one-year milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The restoration of the La Crosse River Marsh is reaching a milestone. The City’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department launched the multi-year project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure of the marsh. Wednesday, members of the effort will talk about what has been done, what needs to be done and why the work matters...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Loose leaf collection wrapping up in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s final loose leaf collection is this week, with collections scheduled to end Friday City crews will attempt to make one more collection this week. You can check crews’ progress on the city’ website. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner prepares for return of in-person dining

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns to the National Guard Armory. Organizers plan to make 1,600 meals. Along with the return of in-person dining, carry out and delivery options will be available. Organizers ask anyone who wants their dinner to-go call ahead or request the meals online. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Proposed extension of King Street Greenway discussion coming La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can share you thoughts about the proposed extension of the King Street Greenway. La Crosse’s planning department is holding the meeting at the Pump House Regional Arts Center. The Greenway, which is bike and pedestrian friendly, runs from 22nd to 7th Streets. The proposed extension would extend the greenway to the Mississippi River. The...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#News 8 Now
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Resurfacing complete on Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week. Crews are wrapping up their remaining work. Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed. Construction crew members will help direct traffic. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$62,250 in scholarships for UW-La Crosse, $106,00 for UW-Eau Claire students following ‘Vax Up 70 for 70’ campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – $62,250 in scholarships is coming for 23 lucky UW-La Crosse students. The University released the total as the UW System celebrated the end of the ‘Vax Up 70 for 70’ campaign. UWL was one of 11 UW System schools to reach the 70 percent vaccination mark. About $106,000 was awarded to 58 UW-Eau Claire students...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s bell-ringing campaign starts Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s another sign of the season, The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is recruiting bell ringers. Kettles will be out in La Crosse County starting Saturday. The money raised supports the efforts of The Salvation Army of La Crosse County. Kettles will be out through Dec. 24 and a virtual option will be available...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s crochet prodigy teaming up with Hillshire Farm SNACKED! to spread word about grant program

    LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A young La Crosse celebrity is teaming up with Hillshire Farm SNACKED! to give kids the tools they need to make a change in their communities. Jonah Larson is helping promote Allowance Grants. Kids in 4th-6th grades can apply for grants to support their community or school projects. There are 38 $500 grants...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday Open House coming to downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Businesses in La Crosse are getting ready to kick off the gift shopping season. Downtown Mainstreet will host the ‘Holiday Open House’ Friday. Several businesses will offer special deals and extended hours. The event is back after a one year pandemic pause. If you’ve skipped shopping in person, you might be surprised by what you...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
523
Followers
352
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy