If coaches, players and fans learned anything from last season, it’s that there are few certainties at playoff time in West Virginia high school football. Not only were no championship games held last season due to COVID-19 (the Secondary School Activities Commission awarded titles to the only three teams eligible to play), but more than half the playoff games were canceled and the only No. 1 seed to even play a game lost to the No. 16 seed.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO