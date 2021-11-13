12-Year-Old 'Home Alone' Reboot Star Archie Yates Is Writing a Superhero Movie, and Wants Taika Waititi's Notes

For reasons too many to number in a news post like this, it’s been a pretty interesting century for the film industry, but one fascinating trend that stands out is how the dominos have fallen when it comes to adapting novels and comics and whatnot that were considered to be impossible to film. We made a lengthy comparison between the paths that Lord of the Rings and Dune took to the screen, but just think: in the past decade, John Carter, Cloud Atlas, The Dark Tower, and a whole host of other works have made it to the screen, to say nothing of the full translation of the Marvel Comics universe to the big screen. Hell, there’s even an adaptation of Don Delillo’s White Noise coming to Netflix next year. But the graphic novel publisher Humanoids dropped an announcement earlier on Thursday morning that The Incal, one of the granddaddies of comic-book science fiction that was written decades ago by cult filmmaker genius Alejandro Jodorowsky and drawn by Mœbius (who is up there with Jack Kirby as one of the greatest comic illustrators of all time) and considered impossible to bring to the screen, will be adapted. And it’ll be done by Taika Waititi, as well.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO