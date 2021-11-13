CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s bell-ringing campaign starts Saturday

By Greg White
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s another sign of the season, The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is recruiting bell ringers.

Kettles will be out in La Crosse County starting Saturday.

The money raised supports the efforts of The Salvation Army of La Crosse County.

Kettles will be out through Dec. 24 and a virtual option will be available this year as well.

You can register to ring bells here .

