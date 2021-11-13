CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Board of Directors to be created for Richmond bike path

By Taylor Six tsix@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep10g_0cvFTzI100
Register file art A proposed bike path extending from Cookout to U.S. 25 is in the work for the city of Richmond and partners. 

Plans are moving forward to begin work on the city's Rails to Trails multi-use pathway in Richmond.

In October, the city heard from several enthusiasts who proposed a bike path in the city of Richmond which would extend from Cookout on the Eastern Bypass all the way to US 25 by Kroger.

More specifically, the proposed plan would run from Cookout, through the "back alleys" where there are student apartments and go around the south side of campus passing the planetarium, the DOJTC, soccer fields, and hospital. At this point, pedestrians would come from behind the hospital back to Boggs Lane and go across the railroad track and follow the route along the fence line of the upper ridge where Lowe's and Wal Mart are located. The two "spines" of that course, would run along Riney B. Railroad and go from one side of the county to the other.

The trail plan would provide safe routes through residential areas, shopping and restaurants, recreation and entertainment, and the EKU campus.

At Tuesday afternoon's Parks and Recreation Board meeting, City Manager Rob Minerich gave an update on the progress of discussion since that first informational forum.

"What the plan is, is to set up a board of directors and they are going to call (the trail) the Richmond Riney B. Rails to Trails," Minerich said. "We met with the Bluegrass Community Foundation and are setting up a non-endowment fund underneath them."

Minerich added, there was a reason for using a Board of Directors to head the project's completion.

"We are forming this board of directors so they can raise the money and determine how to spend the money and they will be responsible for the engineering and legal services to get the right of ways and the engineering to do the path," he said.

While it is a great project, he said, and the city wants to help is any way they can -- it is not a project the city of Richmond government can take on internally.

"We feel like if we set up this board of directors with the city involved on that board along with all the enthusiasts, it will be up to them to determine how to spend the money with step one hiring an engineer to design it and issue the right of ways by hiring an attorney to do that for us," he explained.

According to Minerich, this decision to include the board of directors is a good partnership, and would not make the city the solely responsible. Board members are expected to include bike enthusiasts, business owners, representatives of the city, and members of the parks board to name a few.

"It is going to be harder to do then they think it is, and it doesn't happen overnight. It takes time and I want them involved in the process so they see there are hurdles you run into that you have to get around," the city manager said. "We want to partner in it, but we don't want to take it on ourselves."

As of now, Minerich said there is not a cost estimate associated with the plans.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Richmond, KY
Government
City
Richmond, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Bike Path#The Eastern Bypass#Cookout#Wal Mart#Eku
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
3K+
Followers
60
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy