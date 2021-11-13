CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concho valley senior wins prestigious FFA Award

By Erin Hunter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Veribest Highschool senior Connor Pence breeds goats but also just won one of the most prestigious awards in Future Farmers of America.

He traveled to Indianapolis for the 94th FFA National Convention and Expo, to perform his duties as our state’s voting delegate and FFA ‘Area 2’ officer. It wasn’t until a few days later, to his surprise that Connor won an award for National Goat Production Proficiency.

“The coolest experience for me with the National Proficiency is I didn’t find out if I was going to win or not until I was on stage in front of everybody,” said winner, Connor Pence. “So, during that whole experience, I guess it was just a roller coaster of emotions and so it was just a cool experience.”

To earn this award, he takes care of his herd of goats and keeps track of medication, management, and feeding and nutrition. He got his start with goats when he was just a little boy.

“Actually, my grandparents were the ones that started me on goats so its a big family thing for me. I have 40 goats now and it started with five so we’ve grown a lot through the years,” said Pence.

Connor couldn’t have done it without his teacher, Travis Lange, who drove through the night to be there in Indy, to see Connor on stage.

“He was just floored that we came up there to see him. He wasn’t expecting to see us up there but it’s something we wouldn’t have passed up,” said Agriculture Science Teacher at Veribest, Travis Lange.

Connor hopes to attend Texas A&M after graduation studying reproductive technology in sheep and goats.

