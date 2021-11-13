CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Upper Storm keeps us Cool/Unsettled thru Weekend

By Jeremy Kappell
WTVQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a large, slow moving, upper storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes, our weather will remain unsettled and unseasonably cool through the weekend. After a cold start with a bit...

www.wtvq.com

