The Wilton Police Department has four new recruits, sworn in on Monday night, bringing the department to fully staffed for the first time in more than a year. Wilton, as with many small departments in the area, has long struggled with recruitment and retention of officers. So much so that in June, Chief Eric Olesen asked voters for a $30,000 amendment to the police budget specifically to target recruitment and retention. Those funds were approved, but the chief and Select Board have yet to come to an agreement on the best way to use them, though the Select Board is scheduled to continue discussion on the issue during a non-public work session on Monday, regarding salary and merit increase pools for town departments.

WILTON, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO