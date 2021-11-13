CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County Schools to keep accreditation status after review

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District will retain its current accreditation status while it addresses the recommendations, directives and improvement priorities outlined in a special review report.

Cognia, the district’s accreditation agency, conducted the review after it received complaints from three Democratic school board members. The agency also received more than 50 complaints from families and district staffers.

The following statements are summarized examples of the concerns expressed by the complainants. Board members:

  • Exhibit a lack of understanding regarding their roles and responsibilities.
  • Do not demonstrate collegiality with respect to their differences or work cohesively to promote student achievement and the success of the district.
  • Do not adhere to a Code of Ethics regarding board conduct during board of education meetings.
  • Do not adhere to ethical practices for fiscal oversight.
  • Make decisions that seem unethical, discriminatory, or inhumane.
  • Are not communicating transparently to staff and community stakeholders on issues of current importance and related decisions. For example, the Board has not been responsive to requests for discussions about items related to teacher and staff support and safety improvements during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
  • Have not been responsive to requests for discussions related to the study and expansion of targeted literacy interventions based on data about student performance

Areas of improvement include fiscal responsibility, board policy, and ethics. Cobb Schools posted the full report HERE.

A Progress Monitoring Review will be scheduled in the next 12 months to examine the progress made by the district.

