I don’t know how Iowa keeps doing this, turning perfectly unassuming football games into drag races between two tumor-infested neanderthals on Rascal scooters. It is like they convince the other team to huff paint with them before kickoff, and both teams end up saying “fuck it,” taking off their shirts and wrestling in murky swamp water instead of playing football. It is absolutely hideous to watch, but Iowa keeps winning, so maybe this style of football is beautiful on the inside?

