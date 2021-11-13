Celebrating the Waterfowl Festival in Easton

They call Maryland's Eastern Shore the "land of pleasant living" for a reason.

It's the beauty of the land and nature there.

For the last 51 years, they have celebrated that at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton.

What started as an idea around the kitchen table to get excited for hunting season on the Eastern Shore, has now turned into an international event.

The festival runs Friday to Sunday. If you like being outside, this is for you.

The hunting on the Eastern Shore is some of the best in the world, so why not show it off with a festival.

"For years it's been our little secret but in the last 10 to 15 years it's really gotten out there," said Kevin Greaney, President of the Waterfowl Festival.

Art, food, outdoor attire, hunting gear and more are spread throughout the town of Easton.

The festival didn't go on last year because of the pandemic, so this year they will celebrate 50 years and the reasons people come here hasn't changed much over the last half century.

It's so popular it brings people from literally around the country and around the world.

You can get tickets at any of the venues around Easton. They are $20 each for all three days.