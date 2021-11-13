CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - One person was killed and two others hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Bridge Road near the Godwin Bridge in Suffolk Friday night.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a report of a crash involving two passenger vehicles at 5:26 p.m.

Authorities say an adult passenger of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene.

A second person who was in the same vehicle, along with someone who was in the other vehicle involved in the crash, was taken to local hospitals with severe injuries.

Officials identified the victim in thee fatal crash as 83-year-old Glen Nelon, of Smithfield.

Public Works crews are setting up detours in the area of Bridge Road and Crittenden Road as well as in the area of Bridge Road and Bennetts Pasture Road.

The 2200 block of Bridge Road at the Godwin Bridge will be closed for several hours as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

